Jadon Sancho could make Man United return but on one condition

Jadon Sancho could be offered an unlikely Manchester United lifeline.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the English winger could have a way back into the Red Devils’ first team, but only if Erik Ten Hag is sacked.

Publicly falling out after the pair clashed over what Ten Hag perceived to be below-par training levels, Sancho, 23, was forced to accept a short-term loan move back to his former club Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window.

And with the Black and Yellow’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl recently admitting it is going to be difficult for the Bundesliga club to sign Sancho permanently, it seems just a matter of time before the 23-year-old returns to Manchester.

Consequently, with the winger’s contract at Old Trafford not set to expire until 2026, there is almost certainly going to come a time when United need to make a final decision on the forward’s future. And should these latest reports be anything to go by, Sancho could find himself back in first-team contention if Ten Hag, whose contract runs until 2026, is dismissed from his role ahead of time.

A lot will depend on Sir Jim Ratcliffe following the British billionaire’s recent 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils. Now responsible for the club’s sporting decisions, Ratcliffe may soon be forced to choose between the side’s manager and its £73 million number seven.