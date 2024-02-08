After leaving Liverpool this summer, Jurgen Klopp could be prepared to take on managerial duties again, but he may have a certain team in mind.

After nine years on Merseyside, the 56-year-old is scheduled to depart Anfield at the end of the season. He has guided Liverpool to several domestic accolades, a sixth Champions League and a league title during that tenure.

Journalist Gerard Romero claims that although Klopp acknowledged that he is running out of energy and that he needs time away from sport, the German manager would push pause on his planned leave of absence in order to return quickly to the dugout for a particular team.

The Spaniard said that given his purported previous contacts with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, Klopp might not be able to turn down the chance to take charge of La Liga giants.

Having only managed three teams in his career, Klopp will undoubtedly wait for the ideal opportunity and team to return to; Barcelona is now a real option with the announcement made by current manager Xavi Hernandez that he will be leaving at the end of the season.

The Barca legend acknowledged, like Klopp, that his energy levels kept declining, and after winning La Liga the previous season, the Spanish powerhouses are eight points behind league leaders Real Madrid this season.

“In Barcelona, you always feel like you’re not valued, you’re mistreated – that’s how the club works,” the 44-year-old said. “From a mental-health level, it’s tough too. I am a positive guy, but the battery levels keep running out – and at some point, you realise there’s no point in staying.”

Meanwhile, to replace Klopp, Liverpool are eyeing former player Xabi Alonso who manages Bayer Leverkusen. Other names to be linked with the Anfield job are Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting boss Ruben Amorim.