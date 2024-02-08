Liverpool and Man City to battle for exciting 20-year-old with five goals and nine assists in 26 games

It isn’t just on the pitch where Liverpool and Man City are going to continue to do battle against each other.

When some of the best young talent in football potentially becomes available, then both clubs arguably want to put themselves in the conversation.

Of course, it isn’t just the best Premier League sides that will look to secure such players, but also the big boys in Europe such as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Fichajes, all four clubs are now on the trail of PSV Eindhoven’s exciting young 20-year-old, Johan Bakayoko.

The winger already has five goals and nine assists from 26 total appearances this season, and that’s been enough to pique the interest of the aforementioned clubs.

Bakayoko will certainly be enjoying life in the Eredivisie this season, given that PSV remain unbeaten and top the table by 10 points at this stage.

They had won all 17 matches from the start of this season’s campaign before drawing two of the last three games, though that can hardly be said to be a drop off in form.

The hard-working and diligent youngster has played his part in those successes and it’s little wonder that his star is on the rise.

Given his current form and his age, it isn’t clear at this stage how much his enviable talent will cost potential purchasers, and the final fee will arguably determine where he ends up.