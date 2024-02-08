Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Reds do not expect the 32-year-old to sign a new contract with them and he will move on as a free agent.

Thiago is in his fourth season with the Premier League club, but he has not been able to make the desired impact because of persistent injury problems. He has played a total of 68 league matches for them so far and Liverpool would have expected more from him.

There is no doubt that the Spanish international midfielder has been a world-class performer when he is fit, but he has been plagued with injuries during his time at Anfield.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and a return to his boyhood club Barcelona in recent months. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 46-cap Spanish international is a quality player and he is good enough to play for any club in the world. He could still be a very useful player for most clubs despite his age and signing him on a free transfer would be quite a coup.

As for Liverpool, apart from being a top class performer, Thiago is one of the leaders in the dressing room. The Reds will have to replace him adequately and it remains to be seen whether they decide to bring in a quality central midfielder.