Liverpool have reportedly asked to be kept informed on the future of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

That’s according to a recent report from HITC, who claim the Canadian defender is facing an uncertain future in Munich, and could be one of this summer’s big movers.

Admirered by Real Madrid, the Spanish giants have been tracking the former Vancouver Whitecaps starlet for several years. However, Los Blancos are not the only club interested in offering the 23-year-old a route out of Germany.

Treble winners Manchester City are thought to be keen on Bayern’s rapid defender despite their recent signing of Josko Gvardiol with Liverpool also joining the running.

The Reds, led by the outgoing Jurgen Klopp, are thought to be wary of Andy Robertson’s problems with injury, which recently included the Scotland international missing 21 games with a shoulder issue (TM).

Although Robertson remains a top-level full-back, soon-to-be turning 30 years old, like all good things in life, they must eventually come to an end, and while no fan will want to bid farewell to the former Hull City ace, their disappointment would certainly be cushioned if FSG successfully replaces him with Bayern Munich’s 2019-20 Champions League winner.