Liverpool have been linked again with a transfer interest in Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, and Fabrizio Romano has addressed those rumours in the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the piece, Romano explained that Sane now has a new agent, so it should soon be time for him to discuss a new contract with Bayern, with the transfer news expert seemingly not at all convinced by the links with Liverpool.

The Reds will surely be making changes to their squad soon as they prepare for life under a new manager, with Jurgen Klopp recently announcing that he’ll be stepping down at the end of the season.

Still, that means Liverpool have to get their new sporting director in, as that will then be crucial to deciding the next manager and subsequent decisions on transfers both in and out of the club.

Sane makes sense as the kind of player LFC might want to have on their books, but for now it seems Romano thinks there’s not much to this story.

“Sane has new agent now, so it will be time to discuss his contract situation at Bayern again and with new person in charge soon,” Romano said.

“Discussions will take place and the situation will be clarified. However, I don’t know where Liverpool links are coming from as they don’t have a director nor a manager in place for next season, and these appointments will be crucial before deciding transfer targets.”