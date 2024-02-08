Man United emerge as new favourites for England hit-man with 34 goals in 68 EPL games

Once the current season is at an end, Man United, along with a host of other clubs, will be scouring the transfer market once again for players that can improve their squad.

Though the Red Devils have begun to get it together up front in the last few games, the goals return from their attackers is still woeful.

According to WhoScored, Marcus Rashford only has five goals in all competitions, Alejandro Garnacho has seven, Rasmus Hojlund has weighed in with 10, Anthony Martial has only managed two and Antony only has his FA Cup strike against Newport County to celebrate.

Twenty-five goals between five players isn’t exactly the type of return that Erik ten Hag will have wanted, nor is it anywhere close to being good enough for the Red Devils.

With that in mind, it can’t be a surprise that there is reported interest in Brentford’s Ivan Toney, particularly after his manager, Thomas Frank, virtually admitted that his front man would be sold this summer.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says striker Ivan Toney "will most likely be sold in the summer" ?? pic.twitter.com/7xwyuYaMk1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 7, 2024

Although a substantial fee is likely to be required to prise him from the West Londoners, that seemingly isn’t beyond Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with TeamTalk suggesting that, in fact, United have moved ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to land Toney.

The outlet note that the Blues will go after Victor Osimhen, whilst the Gunners may not be best placed to agree a deal approaching £80m.