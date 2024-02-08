Man United likely to allow Ten Hag signing to look for a new club in the summer

Manchester United reportedly look likely to allow Christian Eriksen to look for a new club in the summer transfer window, even if a move to Galatasaray before the Turkish transfer window closes looks unlikely.

This is according to a report from Sports Lens, who state that Eriksen’s long-term Man Utd future could be in some doubt due to the emergence of wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo in Erik ten Hag’s midfield.

Eriksen has not played as much this season as he did last term, and it may be that now would be a good time for all parties to go their separate ways, with the Denmark international no longer at the peak of his powers.

Although Galatasaray have money to spend after selling Sacha Boey to Bayern this January, it seems a deal for Eriksen is not looking likely at the moment.

That’s probably for the best as United would do well to keep the 31-year-old as an option in their squad for the remainder of this campaign, even if he doesn’t have a more long-term future at Old Trafford.

Eriksen joined MUFC on a free transfer last season as one of Ten Hag’s first signings, but most would probably agree that he’s failed to live up to expectations overall.