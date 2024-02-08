Manchester United eyeing up a move for 24-year-old forward with 19-G/A this season

Manchester United are keen on signing the LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David.

According to a report from ESPN via Fichajes, the Red Devils are hoping to improve their attacking options and they have identified the Canadian international as a potential target.

David has been a key player for Lille in the French league in recent seasons and he can succeed in the Premier League as well. The 24-year-old has 13 goals and six assists across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality addition.

Manchester United need another quality striker who can share the goalscoring burden with Rasmus Hojlund. The Ligue 1 star certainly fits the profile and he will be tempted to join the Red Devils if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

David will want to test himself at a high level and a move to Manchester United will be an exciting opportunity for him.

Manchester United need to improve their squad if they want to challenge for major trophies in the coming season. Signing a quality striker should be one of their priorities in the summer. The likes of Marcus Rashford and and Hojlund have not been able to score goals consistently this season.

Meanwhile, David is still relatively young and he is likely to improve in the coming seasons. He could develop into a key player for Manchester United with the right coach and guidance. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can agree on a reasonable fee with the French club.