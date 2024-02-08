Manchester United eyeing up summer move for 22-year-old Ligue 1 ace

Manchester United are eyeing up a summer move for the OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

The 22-year-old midfielder has established himself as a key player for the French club, and his performances in Ligue 1 have attracted the attention of the Red Devils, as per ESPN via Fichajes.

It is no secret that Manchester United will have to bring in midfield reinforcements at the end of the season and they need a quality central midfielder who can control the tempo of the game and provide defensive cover to the side.

Thuram has displayed the physical and technical attributes needed to succeed in the Premier League and he could prove to be a solid, long-term addition. He can operate as a defensive as well as a central midfielder. The 22-year-old has the attributes to develop into a complete midfielder with the right guidance.

Erik ten Hag has done well to nurture quality young midfielders in the past. He was instrumental in the development of players like Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek at Ajax. He could play a key role in the development of Thuram as well.

A move to the Premier League will be an attractive opportunity for the Frenchman and he is likely to be tempted to join one of the biggest clubs in the world. Manchester United will want to win major trophies and they need to plug the gaps in their squad.

They need to bring in an upgrade on Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay this summer. Thuram would be the ideal replacement for the two players.