Barcelona chief sends clear message over Manchester United transfer target

Barcelona sporting director Deco has spoken out on the future of the club’s important players ahead of the summer, making it clear that they don’t want to sell the likes of Ronald Araujo or Frenkie de Jong.

Araujo was recently a target for Manchester United, according to Florian Plettenberg in the post on X below, and it makes sense that the talented Uruguay international could be on the Red Devils’ radar after a difficult season in which Lisandro Martinez has missed a lot of games through injury, while Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have both been in and out of the starting line up.

?? News Ronald #Araujo: ManUtd have inquired about the 24 y/o! #MUFC informed about transfer fee and contract details … ?? They received the same information as Bayern: The transfer package in winter would be over €80 million. And Araujo wants to stay at Barca in winter…… pic.twitter.com/Z9ihbpVWXt — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 15, 2024

There’s now been another update on Araujo, with Fabrizio Romano quoting Deco in the post below as saying that he and De Jong are not for sale, with the Catalan giants clearly in no mood to do business for their star names, even if there will surely be some concerns involving Financial Fair Play for themselves and other top clubs around Europe…

?? Barcelona director Deco: "We’d like not to sell any top player in the summer". "It’d be a mistake to sell Araujo and Frenkie de Jong. I’d like to improve the squad… not to sell players”. pic.twitter.com/MzFDT47yMO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 8, 2024

United may have to look elsewhere for defensive signings, with Romano previously discussing Antonio Silva’s name with CaughtOffside.