Barcelona chief sends clear message over Manchester United transfer target

Barcelona sporting director Deco has spoken out on the future of the club’s important players ahead of the summer, making it clear that they don’t want to sell the likes of Ronald Araujo or Frenkie de Jong.

Araujo was recently a target for Manchester United, according to Florian Plettenberg in the post on X below, and it makes sense that the talented Uruguay international could be on the Red Devils’ radar after a difficult season in which Lisandro Martinez has missed a lot of games through injury, while Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have both been in and out of the starting line up.

There’s now been another update on Araujo, with Fabrizio Romano quoting Deco in the post below as saying that he and De Jong are not for sale, with the Catalan giants clearly in no mood to do business for their star names, even if there will surely be some concerns involving Financial Fair Play for themselves and other top clubs around Europe…

United may have to look elsewhere for defensive signings, with Romano previously discussing Antonio Silva’s name with CaughtOffside.

