Newcastle receive concerning Dan Ashworth update

Given the season that Newcastle are enduring in 2023/24, the last thing they need at this moment in time is concerning news regarding sporting director, Dan Ashworth.

As the conduit between manager, Eddie Howe, and the club’s owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), Ashworth’s role is a non-negotiable.

He deserves as much credit for the Magpies recent successes as any other in the club hierarchy, so links that have resurfaced with Man United aren’t to be taken lightly.

According to Give Me Sport (h/t Newcastle World), Sir Jim Ratcliffe is willing to ‘push’ through a deal to bring Ashworth to Old Trafford.

It’s understandable why Sir Jim would be interested in the 52-year-old’s services given that he can almost certainly be considered as best-in-class at what he does.

If it’s a question of money, then Ashworth simply has no need to move on given the likelihood that PIF would match any contractual obligations offered elsewhere.

What could attract the former Brighton and Hove Albion technical director is the opportunity to arrive at Man United at the very beginning of their new project and look to help shape the new direction of this storied Premier League outfit.

Time will tell if Sir Jim can land his man or not.