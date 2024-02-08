“Nothing has been decided yet” – Mbappe’s three conditions that Real Madrid must meet before deal agreed

Though multiple reports have suggested that Kylian Mbappe has already signed for Real Madrid, journalists in France refute such a scenario.

The Paris Saint-Germain record-breaker is out of contract this summer and able to move to a club of his choosing for free.

That is, free in terms of a transfer fee, not the demands that he is placing on any club willing to sign him.

“Nothing has been decided yet,” RMC journalist and former French star player, Jerome Rothen, was quoted by Cadena SER as saying.

Cadena Ser’s man in France, Andres Onrubia, also has the information required for any team wanting Mbappe to be lining up for them next season.

Aside from a say in his image rights and a €120m signing on fee, Mbappe apparently wants a yearly salary of €50m gross, making him one of the highest paid footballers in the world.

Those numbers are simply not achievable for the majority of football clubs, and even Los Blancos could baulk at the scale of the player’s demands.

Whilst Mbappe is a guarantee of goals and would surely lead Real Madrid into a new era, Florentino Perez needs to think carefully as to how acceding to such a financial outlay could affect dressing room equilibrium.

We could even see a scenario where Mbappe has effectively backed himself into a corner, and the only possible outcome is that he stays at PSG.