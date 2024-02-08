PSG shortlist two Newcastle United players ahead of summer window

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing to test Newcastle United’s resolve.

The French giants, according to recent reports, have included two of Eddie Howe’s most senior players on their transfer shortlist ahead of the summer window.

Likely to be forced into selling at least one big-name player, Newcastle, by CEO Darren Eales’ own admission, could sell in the summer to free up more funds moving forward.

And according to HITC, two players who could be sacrificed are midfield duo Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

Joelinton, 27, is out of contract in 18 months, and with recent talks over a renewal breaking down due to the player’s wage demands, it seems to be a matter of time before the popular Brazilian is offloaded.

Elsewhere, Guimaraes, 26, is believed to be a top target for Luis Enrique, who wants to add the midfielder to his Paris Saint-Germain squad ahead of next season.

Interestingly, although Sven Botman and Alexander Isak are among the Magpies’ most valuable players, HITC believes that out of the three, it is Guimaraes who is most likely to be sold at the end of the current campaign. The Brazil international is thought to have a £100 million release clause included in his contract.

During his two years at St. James’ Park, Guimaraes, who is one of the club’s most loved players, has scored 11 goals and registered 12 assists in 90 games in all competitions.

