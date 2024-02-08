Pundit believes ‘fantastic’ Aston Villa star would be ‘perfect’ for Arsenal

Douglas Luiz would be a perfect signing for Arsenal.

That is the view of former Villa attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore, who believes the Aston Villa midfielder could eventually end up moving to the Gunners.

Heavily linked with making a move for the Brazilian during recent windows gone by, Mikel Arteta is thought to be a long-time admirer of the 25-year-old, and Collymore understands why.

“I think Douglas is a player that could end up moving on from Villa,” Collymore told Genting Casino, as quoted by Metro.

“I know that he has been linked with a move to Arsenal over the last few transfer windows, and I think he would suit them perfectly.

“He can hold onto the ball very well. He is calm, he doesn’t rush things and has fantastic ability on the ball. I can see him fitting into a midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard seamlessly.

“He would be a perfect player for Arsenal. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal come back in for him. It wouldn’t surprise me if that happened, and I wouldn’t begrudge him that move because he has been brilliant for Villa.

Going on to admit he wouldn’t mind seeing the South American depart Villa Park as long as the club had a solid replacement already lined up, Collymore added: “As long as the club had someone waiting in the wings that was ready to fill the void if a player like Douglas Luiz would leave, and Villa got the requisite fee for him, then I wouldn’t have a problem with [him moving].

“I have been fairly critical of him in the past. I didn’t think he had the ability to play as a holding midfielder, but in the system that Unai plays, where he plays a little bit further forward, his calmness on the ball is very good. He is a player that doesn’t get flustered.”

Collymore’s comments come at a time when Thomas Partey has been linked with a summer move to Juventus. The Ghana international is out of contract in 18 months and appears to be the likeliest player to be made surplus to requirements as Arteta and sporting director Edu work out ways of raising funds (Fichajes).

Elsewhere, fellow midfielder Jorginho is expected to remain in London, with Arsenal set to trigger a one-year extension in his contract which would see him stay at the Emirates until 2025 (Football Transfers).