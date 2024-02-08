La Liga chief says Real Madrid’s chances of Kylian Mbappe signing are growing by the day

La Liga president Javier Tebas has told Fabrizio Romano that he thinks the chances keep on growing of Real Madrid completing the transfer of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The France international is nearing the end of his contract at PSG, making him a free agent this summer, and it may be that with every passing day, he’s edging closer to swapping the French capital for the Spanish capital.

That certainly seems to be the view of Tebas, as quoted by Romano in his post on X below, with Madrid also seemingly in a good financial position with this deal and perhaps further big names to come…

Mbappe has been one of the best players in the world for a number of years now and he would represent a real statement signing by Los Blancos if they could pull it off.

It would be a huge blow for PSG’s project, however, as they aim to start competing with the more established European elite by going further in the Champions League.

Doing that without Mbappe is undoubtedly going to be a lot harder, with a big rebuilding job on their hands to replace him if he does move on.

