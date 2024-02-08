Reliable Liverpool journalist says major Reds duo out of Burnley clash

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Arsenal last weekend with a win over Burnley on Saturday but Jurgen Klopp will have to do it without two of his main men.

According to The Times’ Paul Joyce, the Merseyside club will be without Mohamed Salah and Dominic Szoboszlai for the visit of Vincent Kompany’s men to Anfield at the weekend as the duo are still recovering from injuries.

Salah sustained a hamstring tear during Egypt’s AFCON group-stage encounter with Ghana last month and is expected to be out for another while as he continues his recovery programme in Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Szoboszlai encountered pain in his hamstring in the build-up to the Arsenal game, which is believed to be a reoccurrence of the injury that kept him out for 23 days in January.

Both players are very important for Klopp as they are key to his team attacking down the right side. The Reds have performed well without the duo in recent weeks but in an ideal World, the German coach would want them back.

It remains uncertain when that will be but the Premier League giants should be fine without them on Saturday against a relegation-fighting Burnley.