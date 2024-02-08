Shocking stat that sums up Thiago’s time at Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara is unquestionably a world-class footballer but the midfielder’s injury record has not been good since moving to Liverpool.

The Spaniard made the switch from Bayern Munich to Anfield in the summer of 2020 and his arrival brought a lot of excitement to Liverpool fans. However, injuries have plagued his time on Merseyside.

Thiago’s best season was undoubtedly the 2021/22 campaign but the current campaign is certainly his worst.

The 32-year-old made his first appearance in 10 months when subbed on in the 85th minute in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday but has now picked up another setback, reports Sky Sports.

Liverpool fans will not have believed the news when it broke and Paul Gorst has shared a stat that sums up the midfielder’s time on Merseyside.

The Liverpool Echo journalist said: “Since Thiago Alcantara’s last Liverpool start, over 12 months ago, the Reds have played 5040 minutes across all competitions. He has featured for just 101 of them.”

This is not a good stat and it will likely result in the layer leaving at the end of the season.