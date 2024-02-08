Surprise contender emerges as favourite to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Although Chelsea secured what must be their best result of the season on Wednesday night against Aston Villa in the FA Cup, they’ll need to build on that significantly if Mauricio Pochettino is to keep his job after the current campaign.

Just as with Graham Potter before him things haven’t gone according to plan, and even parachuting Frank Lampard in last season didn’t have the desired effect of lifting the players to the desired level.

It isn’t really clear what the problem appears to be, with Todd Boehly overseeing another car crash of a season.

Perhaps with the notion that things aren’t going to improve enough for the American owner’s liking between now and the end of the season, it’s believed that various replacements are being sounded out.

One name to emerge will likely come as a surprise to many, but Michel has certainly been earning rave reviews in Spain for the way in which his Girona side have played this season – including a first-ever win against Barcelona (Footy Stats).

Sport Witness (h/t Fichajes) suggest that with Michel’s hire, Boehly could be looking to take the team in a different direction.

However, given that Girona are owned by the City Group, any potential negotiations are likely to prove difficult.