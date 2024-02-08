Liverpool suffer another injury blow as midfielder ruled out despite recent comeback

Liverpool have been dealt another injury setback.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who made a recent return during Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal last Sunday, has suffered another injury.

The Spanish playmaker, who was substituted in place of Joe Gomez with just five minutes to play, suffered a muscle injury, and according to The Times, is now expected to miss the majority of the campaign.

Thiago’s latest injury problem could not have come at a worse time for Jurgen Klopp, who is also without the help of Dominik Szoboszlai after the Hungarian also picked up an untimely injury recently.

Although Szoboszlai is expected to return within a month, Thiago’s recent woes could mean he has already played his last game for the club, and that is because he is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season.

Failure to extend his contract between now and the end of the campaign will see the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona playmaker move on in search of a new challenge.

Since joining the Reds in 2020 for a reported £20 million (Sky Sports), Thiago, who has 46 senior international caps to his name, has managed just nine direct goal contributions in 98 games in all competitions.