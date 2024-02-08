Tottenham determined to sign €37m-rated 18-year-old with cartilage problems

Wherever Tottenham end the 2023/24 season, Ange Postecoglou has done enough to convince his paymasters that when he enters the transfer market, it’s with good reason.

The Australian, whilst not an unknown name when he came to the Premier League at the start of the season, has arguably still surprised a large number of observers with both his free-flowing football and his no-nonsense attitude.

Spurs look refreshed and confident as a football team, and with 15 games still to play, there’s every chance of a top four Premier League finish for the club.

The summer transfer window will soon roll around again, handing the North Londoners the opportunity to strengthen the squad, and as Het Nieuwsblad (h/t Fichajes) report, Tottenham still have their sights on a target who almost joined London rivals, Brentford, in January.

Club Brugge’s highly-rated 18-year-old, Antonio Nusa, was primed to join the Bees in a €37m deal last month, however, complications with his medical stopped the transfer from going through.

It’s reported that issues with the cartilage around one of his knees is what curtailed the deal, and with Brentford perhaps reticent to go back in for the player this summer, Tottenham can re-enter the equation.

Whether they’d want to pay anywhere close to what Brentford agreed, given the medical concerns, is another matter entirely.