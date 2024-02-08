Tottenham director’s words when talking about new signing should excite fans about future plans for the club

Tottenham’s Technical Director Johan Lange has provided fans of the North London club with some exciting words when talking about new signing Lucas Bergvall.

Spurs completed the transfer of the Swedish prospect on Deadline Day of the January transfer window, hijacking the player from Barcelona, who were desperate to sign the midfielder.

The Premier League club would complete the deal for just £8.5m and the youngster has signed a deal at Tottenham until 2029, reports the Daily Mail.

Bergvall will spend the rest of the season at Djurgardens before joining up with Ange Postecoglou’s squad in the summer.

Speaking about the 18-year-old, Tottenham Technical Director Johan Lange has provided fans of the North London club with some exciting words for the future.

“We want to be the ideal club for top talents,” Lange said about the plans for Tottenham via Fabrizio Romano.

“He’s 18 but very mature, he has great potential.

“He will join in the summer and be part of the first team squad, it’s just for him to adapt to this new environment.”

Tottenham are certainly a club on the rise and with Lange’s vision to bring top young talents to North London, exciting times are ahead for Spurs fans.