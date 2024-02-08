Possible boost for Tottenham as winger all but rules out Chelsea transfer

Tottenham may reportedly have been handed a transfer boost as FC Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji is looking unlikely to be open to a move to Chelsea.

According to Danish channel TV2, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, the talented 18-year-old has high standards in mind for his next move, with the youngster keen to play in the Champions League.

Chelsea would therefore surely be ruled out as they’re now looking highly unlikely to be in contention for a Champions League spot after their erratic form for so much of this season.

Tottenham, by contrast, are just outside the top four at the moment so are surely still in the running, and they’ve been recently linked with Bardghji by Team Talk.

Spurs would do well to land a top young talent like this for the future, with the Swedish wonderkid performing well in the Champions League this season, most notably as Copenhagen earned a surprise win over Manchester United in their group stage campaign.

It would be a big blow for Chelsea, however, and one imagines they could continue to struggle in the transfer market if they continue to under-achieve on the pitch.