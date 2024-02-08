Tottenham midfielder close to a surprise exit as negotiations between clubs continue

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is nearing a potential move to Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray, as per the latest report from Turkish newspaper Aksam.

Negotiations between the two clubs are said to be ongoing, with the player also showing a positive inclination towards the move.

Reportedly, the only remaining step is for the clubs to reach an agreement on the terms of the deal, with Galatasaray already prepared to offer Lo Celso the No. 10 shirt.

The Turkish league’s transfer window is open until 9th February, which means a deal can be expected to be finalised in the next couple of days.

Lo Celso has arguably had his best spell as a Spurs player this season under Ange. Despite his limited playing time, he impressed fans with his performances, scoring 2 goals and 2 assists and notably stepping up to fill the void left by James Maddison’s injury.

However, injuries have been a recurring issue for Lo Celso, and he recently suffered another setback against Burnley, keeping him sidelined since then.

His injury history, which includes hamstring and muscle issues, has posed challenges for him, leading to him missing ten games for the club this season.