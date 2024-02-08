Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo will be out of contract at the end of the season and the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are looking to sign him on a free transfer as per Calciomercato.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a reliable performer in the English top flight, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for the two clubs on a free transfer.

Spurs could certainly use more depth in their defensive unit and the 26-year-old could settle in quickly and establish himself as an important player for them. A move to the north London club will be a tempting proposition for him, especially if they manage to secure Champions League qualification for the next season.

At West Ham, they have been quite vulnerable defensively this season and they need to tighten up at the back if they want to compete in Europe regularly. Adarabioyo could be a key player for them next season. He is well settled in the Premier League and he could transform the Hammers at the back.

Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer would represent an excellent bargain for the two London clubs and it will be interesting to see where the defender ends up.

He will want to play regularly and therefore a move to West Ham might be more ideal for him. Spurs already have Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and January signing Radu Dragusin at their disposal. Adarabioyo will certainly struggle for regular game time at Tottenham.