Tottenham and Juventus are among the names to be linked with Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners recently after his fine form in Serie A, and Fabrizio Romano has admitted that this could be a player to watch out for in the summer.

At the moment, the transfer news expert says he’s not aware of anything concrete with Spurs, but he confirmed strong interest from Juventus, even if nothing will be decided with the Dutch midfielder now.

Koopmeiners looks like he could be a fine signing for Tottenham, who will surely look to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the near future, while it remains to be seen if someone like Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher will be available.

Tottenham are having a good season under Ange Postecoglou and it seems wise to give the Australian tactician more funds to strengthen this squad, with Koopmeiners looking like someone who could be a smart next addition for the project.

Juve would surely be a tempting option for him as well, however, as it may be that the player will favour remaining in Italy.

Discussing the situation with CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano said: “Teun Koopmeiners – There have been reports linking the Atalanta midfielder with Tottenham, but I’m not aware of anything concrete yet from Spurs.

“I’m aware of Juventus strong interest in Koopmeiners for the summer, but it’s never easy to negotiate with Atalanta. This could be one to watch for the summer, there’s nothing being negotiated in February or March.”