Video: Man United release iconic Stone Roses collaboration

The Stone Roses are synonymous with Manchester and so it was only a matter of time before the band did a collaboration with either of the two Manchester clubs.

With Man City inextricably linked with another hugely successful 90s band in Oasis, it made sense for the Roses to work with United.

A number of items of apparel have been released, all with signature artwork of guitarist John Squires emblazoned across them, and other little details such as red, white and blue stripes and lemons instead of footballs on the club badge, evocative of the eponymous 1989 album from the band.

This Is the One ??? Introducing the United x @adidasFootball x Stone Roses collection, inspired by the iconic 1989 debut album ? Available now ?? https://t.co/WdJTlHSGCQ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2024

Pictures from Manchester United