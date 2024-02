Jesse Lingard has finally completed his surprise move to South Korea side, FC Seoul.

It’s believed that the former Man United, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest ace has joined on a two-year deal with the option for a further year.

It brings to an end his career in the English Premier League, but rather than bleat about a lack of opportunities back home, Lingard notes in his welcome video that he’s in the “perfect place” to continued his career.

Pictures from FC Seoul