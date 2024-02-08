Video: Pochettino’s own goal as he rants at Chelsea fans after FA Cup win

Chelsea FC
At a time when his stock is virtually at an all-time low, Mauricio Pochettino has scored an incredible own goal by ranting at Chelsea’s supporters.

Though he did compliment them for their passion during the Blues FA Cup win over Aston Villa, he didn’t cover himself in glory with other post-match comments.

He ranted that he wanted fans to stop comparing the current crop of players with those of the last 20 years, and to stop creating expectations that don’t match the reality.

Hardly a way to get those who pay their hard-earned at Stamford Bridge back on side.

