Video: “Win four trophies” – Trent sets Liverpool up for a fall after admitting quadruple dream

There’s nothing like having a bit of ambition, but Trent Alexander-Arnold’s declaration that he wants the quadruple could come back to bite him.

The Reds are in the Carabao Cup final and are the pace setters in the Premier League – albeit Man City can leapfrog them if they win their game in hand – but there’s a lot of football to play between now and the end of the season.

It could be contended that Liverpool just don’t have a strong enough squad to compete at the highest level in every competition, but Alexander-Arnold is in no doubt as to his team’s credentials.

“I will back ourselves against any team in the world,” he told LFC TV, reported by CNN.

Trent Alexander-Arnold ?? “I’m fully focused on winning every single trophy possible. My aim is to win the quadruple.” pic.twitter.com/2qe9PciN0x — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 7, 2024

Pictures courtesy of Liverpool Football Club/CNN