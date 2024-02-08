Video: “Win four trophies” – Trent sets Liverpool up for a fall after admitting quadruple dream

There’s nothing like having a bit of ambition, but Trent Alexander-Arnold’s declaration that he wants the quadruple could come back to bite him.
The Reds are in the Carabao Cup final and are the pace setters in the Premier League – albeit Man City can leapfrog them if they win their game in hand – but there’s a lot of football to play between now and the end of the season.
It could be contended that Liverpool just don’t have a strong enough squad to compete at the highest level in every competition, but Alexander-Arnold is in no doubt as to his team’s credentials.
“I will back ourselves against any team in the world,” he told LFC TV, reported by CNN.
“I’m fully focused on winning every single trophy possible. My aim is to win the quadruple.”
