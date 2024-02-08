“We haven’t made the decision” – Erik ten Hag is still undecided on Champions League winner at Man United

Erik ten Hag and Man United are yet to make a decision on the future of Raphael Varane as the World Cup winner is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Varane joined Man United in the summer of 2021 as part of £41m deal with Real Madrid and arrived at Old Trafford with great expectations from the United fans.

The French star has been good for the most part but has not reached the heights that were forecasted upon his arrival.

Ten Hag has not fully fancied the 30-year-old this season and during the first half of the campaign, the Dutch coach left the centre-back on the bench or out of the squad.

With his contract expiring at Man United this summer, Ten Hag has said the Manchester club haven’t decided on his future, stating via Fabrizio Romano: “We haven’t made the decision yet.”

The Man United coach wanted a new centre-back last summer but that never arrived, therefore, the Dutch coach will likely search again during the next transfer window.

If a new defender arrives in Manchester that could see Varane leave, with Saudi Arabian clubs monitoring the Champions League winner’s situation at Old Trafford.