West Ham manager David Moyes could leave the club at the end of the season as his job comes under scrutiny yet again.

Moyes has done a reasonably good job for the Hammers. They are currently seventh in the Premier League, going well in the Europa League and won a European trophy last season.

A short while ago, there were rumours that the team was prepared to extend Moyes’ contract, which would remove any doubt.

But a recent SportLens article claims that West Ham are suddenly more hesitant.

They are postponing contract negotiations in order to see if the recent setbacks can be followed by some wins.

The Hammers have now looked at two names as possible Moyes replacements, according to the story in SportLens.

Although there haven’t been any discussions yet, Middlesborough’s Michael Carrick and Lille’s Paulo Fonseca are under consideration. Carrick is a more recent addition to the European scene than Fonseca, who has long been a respected figure.

The former West Ham, Tottenham and Man United midfielder has made a name for himself after the impressive work he has done for the Championship club. Carrick’s Middlesbrough managed to reach the Carabao Cup semifinals this season, only to be beaten by Chelsea.

And although there are West Ham supporters who would be sad to see Moyes go, Carrick would be a wise choice for any Premier League team.

Moyes’ position is currently under scrutiny which is harsh on the Scottish manager considering the work he has done at the club.

It is emphasised in the report that the pressure is related to the possibility of a new contract rather than the possibility of being fired, yet the conversation still feels unjust.