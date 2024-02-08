West Ham embarrassed again as Brighton swoop for Hammers target

West Ham supporters are likely still smarting from the fact that their club have once again gone an entire transfer window without bringing another striker in.

That’s despite the fact that the Hammers two main registered front men – Michail Antonio and Danny Ings – have mustered just two goals between them per WhoScored.

Both were scored by the former and his last goal came way back in August against Brighton and Hove Albion.

It’s the Seagulls who have embarrassed the East Londoners too, after it was reported that they’d snatched one of David Moyes’ targets from under their noses.

During the January transfer window, it’s understood that West Ham made a number of bids for Nordsjælland’s 19-year-old talent, Ibrahim Osman, but all of them were rejected.

As the Evening Standard note, those offers were up to £13m, with the Irons refusing to go any higher because of not wishing to be drawn into an auction scenario.

The outlet also suggested the South Coast outfit were close to agreeing a £17m deal, with transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, posting on X (formerly Twitter) that the player had actually signed for Brighton.

?? Ibrahim Osman has just signed his contract as new Brighton player from Nordsjælland. Deal valid until June 2029, starting from July 1. Understand there’s NO release clause included. Done, sealed. ??? pic.twitter.com/xrjgbdhTgS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 7, 2024

For the sake of a paltry £4m, West Ham have lost out on an enviable talent and embarrassed themselves in so doing.

It really does beg the question as to whether the Hammers want to progress into one of the Premier League’s top teams or not.