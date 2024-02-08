West Ham United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick as a potential replacement for David Moyes.

The Scottish manager is nearing the end of his current contract and the Hammers are yet to offer him an extension. It seems that his future is uncertain at the London club as per reports.

The Hammers have done reasonably well under him and they are currently seventh in the league table. Moyes managed to help his side win the UEFA Europa Conference League last year as well. It was expected that he would be offered a new deal this season.

Things have clearly not gone according to plan and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Carrick has done an impressive job at the Championship club and he could prove to be a quality appointment. The former Manchester United midfielder will certainly be attracted to the idea of managing a Premier League club if the opportunity arises.