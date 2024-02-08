West Ham signed Kalvin Phillips for half what Man City originally quoted

West Ham United reportedly signed Kalvin Phillips on loan for half the price that Manchester City were demanding.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Hammers successfully negotiated a loan fee with a 50 per cent discount.

Pep Guardiola’s side opened talks and demanded a £6 million loan fee. However, refusing to pay such a high sum for just a six-month loan, the Hammers were able to knock the treble winners down to just £3 million.

Not only is what they’re paying half of what City wanted, but it’s also £4.5 million less than they were quoted during the summer window.

The London giants are committed to paying the defensive midfielder’s full salary though. It is believed Phillips is earning around £140,000-per week for the duration of his contract, which does not expire until 2028.

Overall, Hammers fans will be delighted that their club have not only been successful in landing David Moyes’ top target but also how they’ve managed to do so without paying over the odds.