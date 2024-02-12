Arsenal have reportedly made Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi their top midfielder targets.

Despite spending over £100 million on Declan Rice from West Ham United last summer, the Gunners are looking to reinforce their midfield again ahead of next season.

Luiz and Zubimendi are both on Mikel Arteta’s shortlist with the former continuing to make waves in the Premier League.

Luiz’s latest showing against Manchester United on Sunday saw him net his eighth goal of the season, and although the Villains went on to lose 2-1, the Brazilan remained a standout performer.

However, while Villa fans will be buzzing by the 25-year-old’s electric form, there are mounting concerns he could be poached in the summer.

And according to a recent report from HITC, some behind the scenes at Villa Park believe the side’s struggling league form, which has seen them win just two of their last seven Premier League games, could contribute to Luiz moving on.

The general feeling inside Villa is failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would see the Midlands club offer Arsenal a huge boost in their quest to sign their in-form number six.

Since joining from Manchester City in 2019, Luiz, who has two years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 41 goals in 186 games in all competitions.