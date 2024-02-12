Paris Saint-Germain are making Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes their top transfer target for the summer, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

The Brazil international has been a star performer at St James’ Park since joining a few years ago, and it makes sense that PSG are big fans of his, with Johnson explaining that he looks a perfect fit for Luis Enrique’s style of play.

It would be a blow for Newcastle to lose Guimaraes, but at the same time they probably have Financial Fair Play concerns that make it a necessity, with interest from a big club like PSG surely allowing them the opportunity to make a big profit on the 26-year-old.

PSG may also explore other options, with Johnson noting that they also seem to have looked at Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi recently, but he still expects it will be Guimaraes who ends up being the Ligue 1 giants’ top priority in that area of the pitch this summer.

“Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is a player who is on PSG’s list and they’ll certainly look at him when it comes to determining their priority targets for the summer. There was also some interest before January in Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad, and they’ll now get a close look at him when they meet in the Champions League last-16,” Johnson said.

“I think Guimaraes, though, seems like the absolute perfect fit for the way PSG are set up to play under Luis Enrique. He looks like what PSG need to complete that team. We’re seeing the likes of Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele starting to perform and finally live up to the expectations that were on them when they arrived last summer, so I think there’ll now be a bit more scrutiny on that midfield and how it functions alongside this fantastic attacking line up that the club have put together.

“Guimaraes looks to be at the top of PSG’s list as I understand it at this moment in time, but that could change before the end of the season and the opening of the summer transfer window. Still, considering Newcastle’s situation, I think it’s likely that they’ll have to cash in because of Financial Fair Play and then PSG are very interested in his situation and the possibility of putting him into midfield alongside a talent like Warren Zaire-Emery.”