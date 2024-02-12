Chelsea blocked transfer approach for attacker from Euro giants towards the end of January

Chelsea reportedly had interest in Mykhailo Mudryk in the January transfer window, with Bayern Munich calling to ask about signing the Ukrainian winger on loan.

The Bavarian giants wanted to move fast for a signing to come in as cover for the injured Kingsley Coman, and it seems they contacted Chelsea to ask about Mudryk as an option.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano in his podcast, it was a clear no from the Blues, who decided not to let Mudryk go, even if the 23-year-old has not been at his best in his time at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea signed Mudryk just over a year ago and he’s been slow to get going in English football, but it seems clear that the west Londoners still have faith in him.

Bayern could perhaps have done well to try their luck with Mudryk, giving him the chance to perhaps play a bit more often and regain some confidence.

It will be interesting to see if Mudryk can now prove Chelsea made the right decision or not, but so far there’s not much sign that Mauricio Pochettino will benefit from keeping him around.