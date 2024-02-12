Thiago Silva’s availability for Chelsea’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool is uncertain after he limped off with an injury during their match against Crystal Palace.

The Brazilian defender was substituted before the hour mark at Selhurst Park after attempting to block a shot from Jean-Philippe Mateta.

However, the defender remained on the ground and needed on-field treatment. Slowly getting up, Silva was visibly frustrated as he left the pitch to be substituted by Levi Colwill. Despite Chelsea’s important 3-1 victory, the worry over Silva’s injury is significant.

The timing of the injury couldn’t be worse for Chelsea, especially with Benoit Badiashile already sidelined due to a groin injury sustained against Aston Villa.

With a match against Manchester City looming on Saturday and the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday, February 25, which is crucial for their campaign, the Blues face significant challenges ahead.

Winning against Liverpool would secure Chelsea’s qualification for the Europa Conference League next season, representing a significant boost considering their recent struggles. However, it might not be as financially lucrative for them compared to other competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team have been absent from European competition this season, and their position in the middle of the Premier League table suggests that qualifying for Europe through the league is improbable at this stage.