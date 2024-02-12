Erik Ten Hag ‘personally requests’ Man United sign Argentina international

Erik Ten Hag has reportedly made Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez his top attacking summer target.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claims the Dutchman has ‘personally requested’ the Red Devils pursue a summer deal for the Argentina international.

Looking to reinforce his squad ahead of next season with the help of new 25 per cent shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Ten Hag is believed to be targeting multiple positions in both defence and attack.

While the former Ajax boss’ priority looks to be bringing in at least one new defender, an experienced centre forward to help mentor Rasmus Hojlund is also expected.

And Martinez, who has just two years left on his contract at Inter Milan, is believed to be the preferred target.

The biggest hurdle United will face come the summer window is the striker’s fee. Currently valued at a whopping £94 million (TM), Inter’s number 10 will not come cheap, and although it remains unlikely the Premier League giants will be able to spend that much on one player, outgoings could help fund a deal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof, both of whom will be out of contract next summer, are expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season (Manchester Evening News).

There is also uncertainty surrounding the future of Jadon Sancho, who was sent back to former club Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season following a public falling out with Ten Hag.

Since joining Inter from Racing Club in 2018, Martinez, who lifted the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, has scored 124 goals and registered 41 assists in 268 games in all competitions.