Charlotte FC midfielder Ashley Westwood has recently expressed astonishment at the “intensity” of MLS following his move from Burnley.

During media availability at the Coachella Invitational before the 2024 season, Westwood disclosed that the MLS took him by surprise in his debut season. He likened its intensity to that of the English Championship, suggesting it might even surpass it in the United States.

The former Premier League and Championship midfielder stated in a recent interview: “It’s an incredible league. It’s tough. The traveling you have to get used to, going to different climates. It’s not easy. The intensity is a lot like the Championship in England. It’s relentless.”

Despite this, Westwood showcased his versatility by making 37 appearances for the club last season, netting three goals while operating as a deep-lying midfielder.

Expectations for the Eastern Conference side are soaring ahead of the 2024 season, particularly with significant roster changes that saw two Designated Players leave the club during the offseason. Argentine striker Enzo Copetti is poised for a standout campaign, especially under the leadership of former Aston Villa and Brentford manager Dean Smith, who is now at the helm.

It’s becoming more common these days for Premier League and Championship players to join Major League Soccer clubs. And while people may attempt to mock the “soccer” league, it has undoubtedly improved the skill level with the number of top coaches and players now involved.