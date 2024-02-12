Graeme Souness has argued that Jurgen Klopp holds a higher status as a Premier League legend compared to Arsene Wenger, attributing this to Klopp’s success in European competitions.

Klopp, the current Liverpool manager, is nearing the end of his tenure at Anfield after announcing his departure from the club at the end of the current season.

Klopp’s remarkable record at Liverpool speaks volumes, as he has clinched victories in the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Champions League, and Club World Cup during his tenure spanning over eight years. This impressive trophy haul places the German manager alongside several icons of English football, including Arsene Wenger.

Despite Wenger’s impressive record of three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, and seven Community Shields, Souness asserts that Klopp will be viewed as more of a Premier League legend due to his success and impact, particularly in European competitions.

Souness stated on talkSPORT: “Wenger never won a Champions League.”

“I just think it’s a unique group to be in. To be able to say you’re a manager who has won the Champions League, I think that puts you in a legendary category,” he then added.

Klopp will undoubtedly be eager to add further silverware to his collection before his tenure at Liverpool concludes, the Reds have a Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on the horizon, as well as a possible Premier League title.