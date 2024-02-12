“Look at the bigger picture…” – BBC pundits back David Moyes despite “shambolic” West Ham defeat

Despite West Ham’s 6-0 defeat to Arsenal at the London Stadium on February 11, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have continued to praise David Moyes, despite increasing pressure on his position.

While Lineker described the result as a “shambles,” both urged West Ham fans to consider the team’s league position and last season’s success as part of the bigger picture.

Shearer even went as far as to caution fans about their wishes, doubling down on his support for Moyes despite the recent dip in form. He emphasised that he remains fully behind Moyes despite the challenges faced in recent weeks.

Lineker stated on The Rest is Football podcast: “It seems like the West Ham fans have a sort of love/hate relationship with David Moyes. You have to say he’s done a brilliant job in his two spells.”

Meanwhile, Shearer had his say: “Try and look at the bigger picture with West Ham. They’re in eighth position, they got that trophy. I’m not sure they could go any higher than where they are. I’m a fan. I know people will argue against him but I like David Moyes.”

The lingering question regarding Moyes’s position will persist until a decision is made, especially with contract talks being delayed and the general outcry from fans following the game.

While the pundits’ verdicts may seem questionable given the recent results, there might be some merit to their perspective. The situation, though not uncommon, is understandable. Overall, Moyes has been successful in East London, despite recent challenges.