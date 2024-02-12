Manchester United ‘ready to sign’ £55 million Bayern Munich star

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Matthijs De Ligt in the summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claims the Bayern Munich defender is a leading candidate to leave the Bundesliga at the end of the season.

Falling down Thomas Tuchel’s pecking order with the German preferring a centre-back pairing of Dayot Upamecano and summer-signing Kim Min-jae, De Ligt, 24, who has started just eight league games, has found his chances extremely limited.

Not only that but with Bayern struggling to keep pace with Xavi Alonso’s unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen, it seems only a matter of time before things at the Allianz Arena are shaken up.

And De Ligt’s probably exit is set to be one of the first major changes. Erik Ten Hag, although not United’s manager when the Red Devils first tried, and failed, to land the Dutch defender in 2019, is more than familiar with him after awarding him 80 appearances during their time working together at Ajax.

Currently valued at £55 million (TM), the 24-year-old, whose deal expires in 2027, will not come cheap to United but, given his reputation as one of the sports’ best centre-backs, would send a huge signal of intent to the rest of Europe.

Since joining the Bavarians 18 months ago, De Ligt, who has represented the Netherlands on 43 occasions, has scored five goals in 59 games in all competitions.