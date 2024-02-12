Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker have criticised the “messy” predicament Everton are facing, with the possibility of another points deduction looming after their appeal against the initial one.

Lineker highlighted Everton’s seven-game winless streak in the Premier League, indicating that the ongoing points deduction issue adds to their current woes.

Both Shearer and Lineker have suggested that they believed the initial points deduction would be lessened. However, they emphasised that the uncertainty surrounding a potential second charge has compounded Everton’s difficulties even further.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker stated: “A worrying run of form, really, after having a particularly good spell after the points deduction, they rallied at that point.”

“My feeling is they might get some points back but then again they might get done again. It’s a really messy situation,” Shearer then claimed.

Everton are on the brink of learning the outcome of their appeal against the 10-point deduction imposed by the Premier League for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules.

The general consensus among pundits is optimistic, suggesting that Everton might regain some points. Reports indicate that the verdict will be announced in mid-February, with the anticipation building up as the time approaches. Another report suggests that the decision should be made before their clash with Crystal Palace.