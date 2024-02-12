Diogo Dalot is showcasing his prowess as “one of the best crossers of a ball in the Premier League,” evidenced by his sensational delivery that set up Scott McTominay’s winning goal at Aston Villa for Manchester United.

Manchester United’s long-serving right-back, Diogo Dalot, is steadily piecing together his game, with Erik ten Hag playing a pivotal role in constructing his development. When the puzzle is complete, Dalot has the potential to emerge as one of the premier players in his position.

Sunday’s hard-fought 2-1 victory at Aston Villa served as validation for Ten Hag’s unwavering trust in Diogo Dalot, the £19 million Portugal international. Dalot not only showcased a defensive performance akin to Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s prowess but also delivered an 86th-minute assist reminiscent of David Beckham’s impeccable deliveries, highlighting his versatility and impact on the pitch.

Dalot orchestrated McTominay’s thrilling late winner and nearly provided another assist for the in-form Rasmus Hojlund, as his tantalising cross from the right narrowly missed the onrushing Dane, showcasing his precision and threat from wide positions.

Stephen Warnock claimed on Match of The Day 2: “Dalot is one of the best crossers of the ball in the Premier League. Look at that for a ball, Hojlund must have been licking his lips thinking he’s going to be on the end of it.”

Dalot’s tally of three assists this season already matches his total from the entire 2022/23 campaign. While he set up Alejandro Garnacho’s stunning overhead kick against Everton in November, the assist for McTominay’s eighth goal of the campaign at Villa Park was deemed technically superior, highlighting Dalot’s continued improvement and impact on the team.