What a start to the second half for Chelsea as they have equalised against Crystal Palace.

After a delayed start to the second half, it took less than two minutes for the visitors to draw level at Selhurst Park and it just had to be former Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher to score.

What a STRIKE! ? Conor Gallagher scores against his former team! ? pic.twitter.com/tq8y87LdOS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 12, 2024

The Eagles have come out of the blocks very slowly, whereas in contrast Chelsea have flooded bodies forward at every opportunity and got their rewards when the England midfielder met the cross of Malo Gusto.

Roy Hodgson’s side will have to find a way to regroup quickly because it’s evident Mauricio Pochettino had some stern words to say to his players at halftime.