Watch: Crystal Palace take the lead against Chelsea with a spectacular long-range strike

Crystal Palace have broken the deadlock against Chelsea at Selhurst Park after an exceptional long-range strike from Jefferson Lerma.

The game from a Chelsea point of view has been very lethargic and sloppy, whereas Palace have looked more than up for this Monday evening clash.

They’ll feel even more up for it now as Jefferson Lerma fired the Eagles 1-0 up in the 30th minute.

Jefferson LERMA with his first goal for Crystal Palace!!

The outstanding strike from the Crystal Palace midfielder only had a 2% chance of being scored. What a way to get his first goal for the club.

Roy Hodgson’s side will certainly be motivated after that wonder goal, and given Chelsea’s sloppy start they should be fired up to go and get a second before the break.