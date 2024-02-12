Watch: Two late Chelsea goals from Gallagher and Fernandez put Crystal Palace to bed

It’s the Conor Gallagher show at Selhurst Park as the Chelsea midfielder’s brace wins it for the Blues against Crystal Palace.

A goal right at the start of the half saw an instant response to Mauricio Pochettino’s halftime team talk after what was a terrible first half showing.

But Gallagher’s first goal inside two minutes of the second half sparked life into the visitors attack. And now the former Crystal Palace loanee scored right at the death to silence the Palace fans.

Conor Gallagher finds the back of the net AGAIN for Chelsea! ? pic.twitter.com/vnDLP9ZHb7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 12, 2024

The combination play and the finish was absolutely sublime from Chelsea. But they weren’t finished with the scoring.

On 94 minutes, Enzo Fernandez was beautifully set up by Cole Palmer and the Argentine placed the ball beyond Dean Henderson.