Aston Villa will not pursue a deal to sign Nicolo Zaniolo on a permanent basis.

That’s according to recent reports in Turkey, which claim the on-loan Galatasaray midfielder is facing an uncertain future after failing to convince Unai Emery to sign him permanently in the summer.

Despite arriving in the Midlands expected to play an important role in the Villains’ season, Zaniolo, 24, has struggled to impress.

The 24-year-old Italian has managed just 62 minutes of playing time since the start of the year — numbers that are certain to see Villa under no obligation to trigger the players’ buy option.

Regardless of whether he returns to Turkey and fights for his place at Galatasaray or accepts another transfer, one thing is for sure, Zaniolo’s time at Villa looks to be all but over.